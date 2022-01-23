Beijing tests 2 million people for coronavirus as the Winter Olympics approach

Credit: AIXabay / CC0 public domain



Beijing city officials said on Sunday that all 2 million residents in the neighborhood where a small outbreak of coronavirus was detected will be tested within two weeks of the start of the Winter Olympics.

Cases in China make up only a small part of the massive surge in countries around the world, with highly contagious variants of Omicron causing a new surge in infection.

Nonetheless, multiple minor outbreaks around China, including Beijing, have tested the rigorous “zero COVID” policy that authorities have pursued, even as other parts of the world gradually resume.

Local governments have identified Fengtai District in southern Beijing as the epicenter of the cluster, with a total of 43 cases in the capital.

All 2 million people in the area have been tested for the virus, and people in high-risk areas are banned from leaving the city, officials said.

“We must make every effort to stop the spread as quickly as possible by taking firm, rigorous and decisive steps,” said Beijing spokesman Xu Kawama. Municipal administrationSaid at the briefing.

Fengtai is approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Winter Olympics freestyle skiing and snowboarding venues.

International representatives, media representatives and some players have already begun to arrive at the Beijing Tournament, which begins on February 4.

To stop the coronavirus, China has sealed the Olympics in a tightly controlled bubble, enveloping thousands of people and stretching nearly 200 kilometers (120 miles).

Olympic organizers said Sunday that 72 people who arrived inside the bubble had tested positive since the bubble opened earlier this month.

39 was positive upon arrival at the airport and 33 was positive within the closed loop. People with a positive test result should be quarantined in the room until the test result is negative.

Chinese Postal service Authorities ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries after claiming that mail could be the cause of recent coronavirus cases.

Both the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that the risk of transmission from contaminated surfaces is low.

