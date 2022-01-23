Bengals defeat top-seeded Titans to reach the first AFC title game since 1988 | NFL – NFL Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals Just keep ending the post-season drought and their latest win will allow them to take part in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years.

Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal over time and lifted the fourth-seeded Bengal beyond the top seed. Tennessee Titans Saturday 19-16 ends the NFL’s longest active road playoff skid.

A week after recording the drought of victory in the 31-year playoffs, Bengals (12-7) finally won the first road game in the postseason after losing the first seven times. They reached the 1981 and 1988 Super Bowls by winning the Homefield.

Bengals intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times and scored two of McPherson’s four field goals. Luke Wilson picked Tannehill with 20 seconds remaining at Cincinnati 47. Joe Burrow hit the Pro Bowl rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a 19-yard pass, and Bengals ran twice to lead McPherson to victory.

Tennessee NFL Mark most often held by the other four teams in the postseason. Bengals’ second year quarterback threw 348 yards and Chase finished with a 109-yard receive.

The Titans (12-6) ended their 25 seasons in Tennessee with three consecutive losses in their field as AFC’s No. 1 seed. Since January 2003 in the postseason, they haven’t won at home.

Tennessee entered the field after 2020 AP NFL Offense Player of the Year Derrick Henry broke his leg and missed nine games. He ran for a touchdown and finished at 66 yards.