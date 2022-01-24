Cricket News 2022: West Indies vs England’s Second T20 Absurd Finish – WWE Sports

England somehow overcame the late rally by Romario Shepherd and Akir Hossein and defeated the West Indies in just one run.

England defeated the West Indies in a one-time late order rally by Romario Shepherd and Akir Hossein at the second T20 International in Bridgtown on Monday morning AEDT.

Tourists appear to be cruising towards victory when the West Indies need 61 runs from the last 3 overs to reach the 172 goal with only two wickets standing. I did.

Watch all KFC BBL final games live & on demand on Kayo or catch up with minis for free on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo Now>

However, from 8/111, Shepherd and Hossein both did not roll 44 on 72 uninterrupted stands, but were able to win a sensational victory at Kensington Oval.

Chris Jordan and Sakib Mamood hit the border many times, but the recalled Reece Topley allowed only eight runs in the penultimate over.

The West Indies, which fell to 765, were bowled by Mahmood and needed 30 to win the final over.

Paceman confirmed that the West Indies would not be able to reach their goal without an illegal appearance before Hossein finished the match three times in a row with six.

Hawthorne faced only 16 balls, more than he played his role in an impressive stand with the all-rounder Shepherd.

Previously, English spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid had a quick topley on their left arm with a duck Brandon King lbw, running out of opener Shai Hope and reducing the West Indies to 2/6, 5 I shared two wickets.

Jason Roy scored the top score at 45 as the improved England batting display took tourists to 8/171.

England was bowled at just 103 on the first T20 when the West Indies cruised for a nine-wicket victory.

But it was a different story when the team returned to Kensington Oval a day later.

Still, England needed late momentum with a 10 overmark of 2/64.

It came primarily from Roy, and Allen hit six fours and two sixs. Moen scored 31 before leaving Polard, but Barbados-born all-rounder Jordan’s 27 out of 14 helped England add 107 in the final 10 overs.

The third T20 International will start Thursday morning and the first ball will be scheduled at 7am AEDT.

— Use AFP

at first “This is crazy”: England secures a thrilling one-run victory over the West Indies