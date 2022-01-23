Devas Multimedia shareholders continue to seize Indian assets abroad

Devas Multimedia’s shareholders are not in a hurry to the Supreme Court, which supports the liquidation of the company, and continue to seek foreclosure of Indian government assets abroad, raising $ 1.2 billion awarded by the arbitral tribunal for the cancellation of satellite transactions. , Solving the problem, said their adviser.

“Nothing changes in the Supreme Court’s ruling. The Modi administration and Indian courts cannot rewrite the facts. Their flimsy allegations of fraud never stand up in courts outside India,” said Dan’s Gibson partner. One Matthew D. Magill said. & Crutcher, and some Devas shareholders’ chief attorneys. “A better approach for the Modi administration would be to return to the negotiation table and continue negotiations for reconciliation.”

Devas shareholders are pursuing Indian assets abroad to regain the award, against a fund maintained by a Canadian Indian fund following a French court order to freeze Indian assets in Paris I have partial rights.

“We have already entered tens of millions of dollars in lien in Indian state assets or have taken orders for seizure and decoration,” said a Devas Multimedia spokesman. “We will continue to identify and seize any country’s assets wherever we find them, until India returns to the negotiating table in good faith.”

In addition to ensuring the Indian government’s freeze on real estate in Paris, a spokeswoman said Air India received a Canadian court order seeking seizure of about $ 23 million it had in IATA.

Last week, Treasury Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he would use a Supreme Court ruling that the government called the 2005 Antrix-Devas Agreement a fraud to counter the seizure of assets abroad.

“The Modi administration’s strategy is not rocket science. They use the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the NCLT liquidation order to attack Deva around the world, but we are ready for the world. The court inside goes through these fake cases. “

Antrix Corporation, a government-owned commercial division of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will lease 90% transponder space for 12 years with Bangalore-based Devas Multimedia and two satellites, G-SAT6 and G-. I have signed a contract. SAT6A that has not been released yet.

Of the 150MHz space ISRO owned in the S-band spectrum, Devas was allowed to use 70MHz to launch satellite-based applications on mobile devices. Deva, who had several former ISRO scientists in top management, was to pay Antrix $ 300 million over 12 years.

The transaction was canceled in 2011 after the allegations of Quid Proquare’s “lovers transaction” surfaced. In 2014, the CBI and the executive office were asked to investigate the transaction.

Last year, Antrix approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for liquidation of Devas. NCLT ordered the liquidation of Deva, observing that the company appeared to have been incorporated with fraudulent intent. Deva appealed against NCLAT in September 2021 in favor of liquidation. Devas appealed last week to the Supreme Court, which upheld NCLAT’s order for liquidation.

Devas Multimedia has begun arbitration against the cancellation of the 2005 transaction at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Under the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), two separate arbitrations have also begun by Devas Multimedia’s Mauritius Investor under the India-Mauritius BIT and Deutsche Telekom (German company) under the India-Germany BIT. it was done. India has lost all three conflicts.

According to Sitaraman, the commercial terminal award totaled US $ 1 billion, in addition to US $ 93.3 million, was awarded costs and interest to India under arbitration under the India-Germany BIT. The arbitration under the Indo Mauritius BIT paid approximately $ 111.2 million plus costs and interest.

She accused the then Congress-led UPA government of conducting “fraudulent transactions” and assigning the rare S-band spectrum to “pit chests.”

Devas shareholders were asked if they did not follow the successful script of Cairn Energy in the United Kingdom. The script identified US $ 70 billion in Indian assets abroad and began seizure in July 2021 starting with the government’s assets in Paris, with the goal of Air India recovering US $ 1.2 billion. A Debas spokesperson said the Cairn case had nothing to do with Debas, saying the International Arbitration Court allowed retroactive tax collection.

“Cairn’s proceedings have nothing to do with Deva. Cairn withdrew their challenge as part of a settlement with the government. Deva’s shareholders will continue to enforce arbitral awards until they are paid. Modi Government It is useless to continue avoiding the payment of arbitral awards that have been endorsed in all cases. “

In August last year, the government enacted a new law to revoke all retroactive tax demands on businesses such as Capricorn Energy and agreed to reimburse the money raised to enforce such demands. Following this, Cairn is entitled to a refund of Rs 7,900.

A Devas spokesman said he could register arbitral awards obtained anywhere in the world.

