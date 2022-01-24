Galaxy bowling

The subject of this image is a group of three galaxies collectively known as NGC7764A.They were imaged by NASA/ ESA Hubble Space Telescope, Uses both Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). The two galaxies in the upper right of the image appear to interact with each other. In fact, the long trajectories of the stars and the gas extending from them are both just struck at high speed, a bowling-ball-shaped galaxy in the lower left of the image.

But in reality, interactions between galaxies occur over a very long period of time, and galaxies rarely collide head-on with each other. It’s also unclear if the lower left galaxy actually interacts with the other two galaxies, but they may be interacting because they are relatively close in space. By coincidence, the collective interaction between these galaxies formed the two galaxies in the upper right. From a solar system perspective, it resembles a spacecraft known as Star Trek’s USS Enterprise.

About 425 million light-years from Earth in the Phoenix constellation, the NGC7764A is a fascinating example of how astronomical nomenclature can be awkward. The three galaxies are individually called NGC 7764A1, NGC 7764A2, and NGC 7764A3, which is very difficult, but a completely separate galaxy named NGC 7764 is in the sky at a distance of the moon (as seen from Earth). .. This somewhat unplanned naming makes more sense, given that many of the catalogs for tracking celestial bodies were edited over 100 years ago, long before modern technology made standardization of scientific terms much easier. It’s good. Currently, many objects have several different names or are very similar to the names of other objects, which can be confusing.