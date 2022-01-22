Public WiFi hotspots could create 200-300 million rupees jobs this year, Telecom Secretary said

Government officials will create 200-300 million rupee employment opportunities on Saturday by setting up a 100 million rupee public wifi hotspot nationwide by this year, as envisioned under current telecommunications policy. Said there is a possibility.

Telecom Secretary’s K Rajaraman will speak at the Broadband India Forum (BIF) event to give wifi equipment makers a product to extend the Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme for the purpose of setting up wifi. Asked to reduce the cost of. Hotspots nationwide.

“Given a conservative estimate of each hotspot that enables a few direct and indirect employment opportunities, we will create 10 million hotspots by 2022 according to the NDCP (National Digital Communications Policy) goals. , SMEs have the potential to create 20-30 million employment opportunities in the medium-sized sector, “said Rajaraman.

Public wifi hotspots not only drive socio-economic growth by providing employment opportunities for millions of small local and village entrepreneurs, but also act as a catalyst for rural economies and a means of livelihood in rural areas. It has great potential.

“To produce the millions of PMWANI access points at the core of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, we need a vast manufacturing unit, which will lead to more job creation,” Rajaraman said.

According to the PM-WANI portal, more than 56,000 wifi hotspots have been deployed nationwide so far. Rajaraman said he hopes more entrepreneurs will participate in the PM-WANI program promoted by C-DoT.

“We also hope that the community will sincerely participate in the PM-WANI scheme. Existing entrepreneurs in the local neighborhood, especially local cable operators, internet service providers, tourism operators, etc., have come forward. We are pleased to be able to support the spread of WANI access points across the country, “he said.

BIF launches BIF Connection Accelerator Program in partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook) to enable entrepreneurs and start-ups to build innovative connectivity solutions and support the public Wi-Fi ecosystem. Announced.

“This (BIF Connectivity Accelerator) virtual program provides an opportunity for startups to partner with BIF to help them develop relevant use cases and expand their business. We meet with all stakeholders and this We call on you to work with us to carry out our national mission quickly and effectively, “said BIF President TV Rama Chandran.