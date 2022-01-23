Veterinary competition to save endangered birds captured in an oil spill off Peru

Lima Zoo is competing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins. Tonga tsunami..

Over 40 birds including Humboldt penguins Described to be vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature – was taken to the Parque de la Reendas Zoo after being rescued from contaminated beaches and nature reserves.

“The prognosis of birds is unknown,” biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP.

“We are doing everything we can. It’s not common, we’re doing our best.”

A team of veterinarians take care of the birds and spray them with a special detergent to remove the choking oil.

Animals also have antifungal and antibacterial drugs, and vitamin..

An oil-contaminated cormorant being treated in Lima on January 20, 2022. (Parque de las Leyendas Zoo / AFP)

“I’ve never seen anything like this in Peruvian history,” Bermudes said, taking care of the birds.

“I didn’t expect it to be this big.”

Peru declared an environmental emergency after nearly a million liters (264,000 gallons) of crude oil spilled into the sea last Saturday when a tanker was hit by a big wave while unloading at a refinery.

An unusually large wave was caused by the eruption Submarine volcano near the Tonga Islands, Thousands of kilometers (miles) away.

The spill near Lima polluted the beach, damaged the fishing and tourism industry, and the crew is working non-stop to clean up the turmoil.

An aerial photograph of a cleaner removing oil from the beaches of Ancon in northern Lima on January 22, 2022. (Parque de las Leyendas Zoo / AFP)

Contaminated bird food

Guillermo Ramos, a biologist at Serfor Forestry Services in Peru, said more animals would die if the oil spread.

“There are seeds here that feed on already contaminated crustaceans and fish,” he said.

Serfor staff have found many dead birds and sea otters on beaches and nature reserves since the spill, he added.

More than 150 species of birds in Peru depend on the sea for nutrition and breeding.

Among the birds that have been rescued alive but in need of help are various types of cormorants and six Humboldt penguins.

Juan Carlos Riveros, science director of rescue NGO Oceana Peru, said the oil affects the fertility of some animals and can cause birth defects, especially in birds, fish and turtles.

According to the Ministry of Health, ocean currents spread spilled oil along the coast more than 40 km (25 miles) from the refinery, affecting 21 beaches.

The government is seeking compensation from the Spanish oil company Repsol, which owns the tanker.

However, after the eruption of Tonga, the company has denied liability, saying that maritime authorities have not issued warnings of abnormal waves.

© © Agence France-Presse