When Egypt confronts Senegal, Salah and Manet meet.Ghana playing Nigeria – Soccer Sports

Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah When Sadio Mané Then face each other in the African World Cup playoffs Egypt When Senegal It was drawn together.

in the meantime, Algeria When GhanaWise after humiliating the early exit at Africa Cup of NationsWas handed a tough draw Cameroon When Nigeria Each.

Egypt and Senegal, still competing in the Cup of Nations in Cameroon, were two of the five continental representatives in the final final. Russia..

Algeria and Ghana returned home after the last retreat of the shock in the AFCON group Equatorial Guinea When Comoro Islands Each.



Elsewhere Morocco It was a draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo who did not qualify for the Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Mali You have the first chance to qualify after being paired with TunisiaHowever, they face the performance of their home games in a neutral territory. In the last qualifying round, they didn’t have the right stadium and were playing home games in Morocco.

In Saturday’s draw, all 10 countries won the group in the second round of the Africa World Cup qualifiers from September to November.

They are currently meeting across two legs in March to determine which five teams will reach the final. According to the Confederation of African Football, the exact date of the match will be announced the next day.

Full Draw: Egypt vs Senegal, Cameroon vs Algeria, Ghana vs Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo vs Morocco, Mali vs Tunisia